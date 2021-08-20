Charleston firefighters control downtown fire
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on upper King Street.
A Facebook post released by the fire department says firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 1200 block of King Street.
The post says firefighters arrived just before 7 a.m. Friday, but crews quickly located and controlled a smoldering fire in the wall.
They say it was related to an electrical failure.
The Charleston Fire Department says no injuries were reported.
