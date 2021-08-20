Charleston firefighters control downtown fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on upper King Street.

A Facebook post released by the fire department says firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 1200 block of King Street.

The post says firefighters arrived just before 7 a.m. Friday, but crews quickly located and controlled a smoldering fire in the wall.

They say it was related to an electrical failure.

The Charleston Fire Department says no injuries were reported.

