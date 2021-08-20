SC Lottery
Church giving away school supplies in Holly Hill

Charity leaders say the giveaway will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Greater Unity AME Church. That is located at 744 Coach Road in Holly Hill.
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - A church and a charitable organization are teaming up to send students back to school in style.

The “Back to School Bash and Backpack Giveaway” has been organized by by non-profit Project Backpack and the Greater Unity AME Church.

Charity leaders say the giveaway will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Greater Unity AME Church. That is located at 744 Coach Road in Holly Hill.

Organizers say the Bash and Backpack Giveaway is also sponsored by PA/JE Bus Company.

