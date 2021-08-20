SC Lottery
Clemson basketball announces 2021-22 non-league schedule

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball has announced its non-league schedule for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by six home games, including a visit from South Carolina.

Clemson hosts this year’s game against South Carolina on Dec. 18. The Tigers have won three-of-the-last-four matchups with the Gamecocks dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Clemson returns seven scholarship players from last year’s 2021 NCAA Tournament team.

2021-22 Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 1             Georgia SW State (Exhibition)

Nov. 9             Presbyterian

Nov. 12           Wofford

Nov. 15           Bryant

Nov. 18                vs. Temple (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 19                vs. TBA (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 26           Charleston Southern

Nov. 30                at Rutgers (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) – Piscataway, N.J.

Dec. 11                vs. Drake (Holiday Hoopsgiving) – Atlanta, Ga.

Dec. 14           Miami (Oh.)

Dec. 18           South Carolina

The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2021-22 season below:

2021-22 Clemson’s ACC Opponents

Rivals (Home and Away)             Florida State and Georgia Tech

Repeats (Home and Away)        Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia

Home Only                                         North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away Only                                          Miami, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse

