Columbia College welcomes first male students to campus

Columbia College
Columbia College(Caroline Coleburn)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning marked a historic moment for an already historic institution.

For the first time in its 167 year history, Columbia College is allowing men to live on its campus.

The traditionally all-women’s institution has announced that 65 men will be moving on into Hudson Hall for the upcoming semester.

“Today is really a continuity. It’s building on that rich legacy as a women’s college that over time has broadened its outreach to non-traditional students, then to graduate students and now to all genders in the traditional program and so really this is an evolution on campus,” Columbia College President Tom Bogart said.

President Bogart went on to say this transition was a couple of years in the making and the culmination of work done by many at the college.

“Every year we are just so invigorated at the energy and enthusiasm and talent and potential of new students and also at the ongoing growth of returning students and the stories we hear from our graduates, but It’s always about the students.”

