SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester County reinstating mask requirement in county office buildings

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County government officials said they are reinstating a mask requirement in county office buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The county said on Friday afternoon that due to the increased community spread of COVID-19 and impacts to the county workforce and community, Dorchester County will continue to implement mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of germs in county buildings.

“Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, Dorchester County will reinstate a mask requirement inside all county buildings for employees, vendors, and visitors regardless of vaccination status,” the county said. “Signage regarding the mask requirement will be posted at all public entrances to county buildings.”

“The reinstatement of this mask requirement aligns with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC). Dorchester County will continue to closely monitor the impacts of COVID-19 to its workforce and the community,” the county said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.
Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
Tanner said the students were sent home to avoid a large group of students congregating...
Students without schedules at Berkeley High School sent home
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
New court documents filed Wednesday revealed why Connor Cook told attorneys the Murdaughs and...
Revealing deposition claims Alex Murdaugh told man to keep quiet about who was driving boat before deadly crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Two Lowcountry high school football games cancelled due to COVID-19
VIDEO: Two Lowcountry high school football games cancelled due to COVID-19
VIDEO: Students begin moving in at Lowcountry colleges
VIDEO: Students begin moving in at Lowcountry colleges
VIDEO: Plans for a Summers Corner Publix taking longer than expected
VIDEO: Plans for a Summers Corner Publix taking longer than expected
VIDEO: Dorchester County reinstating mask requirement in county office buildings
VIDEO: Dorchester County reinstating mask requirement in county office buildings
Group: Charleston Schools needs to spend funding on education disparities among Black students
Group: Charleston Schools needs to spend funding on education disparities among Black students