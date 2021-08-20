Dorchester County reinstating mask requirement in county office buildings

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County government officials said they are reinstating a mask requirement in county office buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The county said on Friday afternoon that due to the increased community spread of COVID-19 and impacts to the county workforce and community, Dorchester County will continue to implement mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of germs in county buildings.

“Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, Dorchester County will reinstate a mask requirement inside all county buildings for employees, vendors, and visitors regardless of vaccination status,” the county said. “Signage regarding the mask requirement will be posted at all public entrances to county buildings.”

“The reinstatement of this mask requirement aligns with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC). Dorchester County will continue to closely monitor the impacts of COVID-19 to its workforce and the community,” the county said.

