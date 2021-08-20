SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Downtown Charleston Apple store closed due to employees exposure to COVID-19

Apple said the King Street location closed on Wednesday and will stay closed until Monday...
Apple said the King Street location closed on Wednesday and will stay closed until Monday morning.(Google Maps)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The downtown Charleston Apple store has closed out of an abundance of caution due to employees being exposed to COVID-19, according to company officials.

Apple said the King Street location closed on Wednesday and will stay closed until Monday morning.

According to Bloomberg, the closure was done after more than 20 staff members were exposed to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who sustained injuries...
Three students injured, one person in custody in Orangeburg Co. high school shooting
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, high percent-positive rate
Tanner said the students were sent home to avoid a large group of students congregating...
Students without schedules at Berkeley High School sent home
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
Authorities identify man killed in 3-vehicle crash on James Island

Latest News

Anyone looking to run for mayor on James Island in 2023 can expect a bigger salary. On...
James Island town council passes salary increase for next mayor
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced the sudden loss of Cpl. Nate Green in a Facebook...
Dorchester County detention officer dies in car crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: VA seeing increase in mental health service utilization as US leaves Afghanistan, 9/11 anniversary nears
A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.
Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville