Downtown Charleston Apple store closed due to employees exposure to COVID-19
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The downtown Charleston Apple store has closed out of an abundance of caution due to employees being exposed to COVID-19, according to company officials.
Apple said the King Street location closed on Wednesday and will stay closed until Monday morning.
According to Bloomberg, the closure was done after more than 20 staff members were exposed to COVID-19.
