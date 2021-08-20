Goose Creek Police distributing food, checking car seats

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department will hold a child car seat safety check event where they will also distribute groceries.

The police department released a Facebook post Thursday saying they would be holding a drive-thru style event at the department’s headquarters.

It’s set for 9 a.m. Friday at 519 N Goose Creek Boulevard.

Those looking to get their car seat checked are asked to come to the traffic circle nearby, but organizers say there will also be a grocery giveaway at Friday’s event for those who need it.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.