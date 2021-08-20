Henri to bring waves, rip currents to the beaches this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Henri will pass roughly 400 miles offshore of Charleston as it turns northward with its eyes set on a landfall in Southern New England this weekend. The only impacts expected here will be felt at the beaches. Swell has started to arrive at our coastline and waves will build tonight and tomorrow. This increased swell will likely create dangerous rip currents at the beaches over the next few days. There is a moderate risk of rip currents forecast right now but that may be increased to a high risk over the weekend. We’ll keep you posted!

With Henri passing 400 miles offshore, no other impacts are expected. That means status quo weather for us as we head into the upcoming weekend. We’ll see a slight decline in afternoon storms today as temperatures climb into the low 90s. A few storms may continue into the evening and overnight period before dissipating before you wake up on Saturday. We’ll start out dry and sunny on Saturday but scattered storms will be on the increase by the afternoon. Another round of scattered storms are expected on Sunday. Be ready to head indoors if any storms develop near you over the weekend!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

