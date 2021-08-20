SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for Tropical Storm Henri as the system appears to be heading toward New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is on track to begin impacting the region by Sunday.

The hurricane watch covers parts of New York’s Long Island, and coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts. Forecasters say the main threats are storm surge, wind and rain.

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
Tanner said the students were sent home to avoid a large group of students congregating...
Students without schedules at Berkeley High School sent home
A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.
Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who sustained injuries...
Three students injured, one person in custody in Orangeburg Co. high school shooting

Latest News

The police department released a Facebook post Thursday saying they would be holding a...
Goose Creek Police distributing food, checking car seats
A CNN crew encountered desperate people in Afghanistan outside the Kabul airport
'Unimaginable desperation' in Afghanistan as peope try to flee Taliban
People wait in long lines outside the Kabul Airport on Friday to escape Afghanistan.
US scrambles to speed Afghanistan airlift despite Taliban, chaos
Charity leaders say the giveaway will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Greater Unity AME...
Church giving away school supplies in Holly Hill