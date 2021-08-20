Lowcountry High School Football - Week 0 Schedule
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Week 0
Goose Creek at Oceanside Collegiate (At Johnson Hagood Stadium) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Bishop England at Porter-Gaud
Philip Simmons at Georgetown
Baptist Hill at North Charleston
St. John’s at Pinewood Prep
North Florida Christian at First Baptist
Florence Christian at Northwood Academy
Colleton Prep at Andrew Jackson Academy
Canceled Games
West Mecklenburg at James Island
Colleton County at Wade Hampton
Military Magnet at Hanahan
Timberland at Keenan
Cross at Burke
Branchville at Dorchester Academy
West Ashley vs. Daniel
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.