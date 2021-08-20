SC Lottery
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 0 Schedule

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Aug. 19, 2021
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Week 0

Goose Creek at Oceanside Collegiate (At Johnson Hagood Stadium) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Bishop England at Porter-Gaud

Philip Simmons at Georgetown

Baptist Hill at North Charleston

St. John’s at Pinewood Prep

North Florida Christian at First Baptist

Florence Christian at Northwood Academy

Colleton Prep at Andrew Jackson Academy

Canceled Games

West Mecklenburg at James Island

Colleton County at Wade Hampton

Military Magnet at Hanahan

Timberland at Keenan

Cross at Burke

Branchville at Dorchester Academy

West Ashley vs. Daniel

