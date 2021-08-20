SC Lottery
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 5 years after shooting

Fernando Garcia Chin-Roper
Fernando Garcia Chin-Roper(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who was arrested following an incident that sent one person to the hospital with gunshot wounds has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Court records show Fernando Garcia Chin Roper has pleaded guilty to assault and battery. A judge sentenced Roper to 5 years in jail with credit for 295 days served, Wednesday, records show.

Back in October 2020, jail records showed Chin-Roper was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Only 18 when he was arrested, court records show Chin-Roper was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act.

