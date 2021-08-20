Plans for a Summers Corner Publix taking longer than expected

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - While the Summers Corner community has seen neighborhoods and businesses spring up within the last two years, many have been watching for follow-through on a sign that says “Publix Coming Soon.”

In the past two years, folks who live or travel through the Summers Corner community say they’ve seen signs at the intersection of Summers Drive and Beech Hill Road claiming the area would soon have a Publix.

Although Publix Regional Contact Jared Glover says the grocery giant still has plans to join the the Summers Corner community, he admitted there wasn’t a construction timeline for the property.

Upon further investigation, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the reason the Publix hadn’t been built was because Publix’s engineering consultant had indicated the project was on hold.

DHEC says that since there are wetlands on the vacant site, they issued a Coastal Zone Consistency in March 2020. However they also say the building’s plans didn’t have a proposed impact on the wildlife.

DHEC adds that their stormwater staff sent technical review comments about Publix’s stormwater application to the developer in March of last year. They say they never received a response on that document.

Dorchester County spokesman Craig Lloyd says the land was cleared a couple of years ago and crews began compacting the soil to make the site pad ready, but no further work has been done since then.

