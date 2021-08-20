SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Plans for a Summers Corner Publix taking longer than expected

In the past two years, folks who live or travel through the Summers Corner community say...
In the past two years, folks who live or travel through the Summers Corner community say they’ve seen signs at the intersection of Summers Drive and Beech Hill Road claiming the area would soon have a Publix.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker and Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - While the Summers Corner community has seen neighborhoods and businesses spring up within the last two years, many have been watching for follow-through on a sign that says “Publix Coming Soon.”

In the past two years, folks who live or travel through the Summers Corner community say they’ve seen signs at the intersection of Summers Drive and Beech Hill Road claiming the area would soon have a Publix.

Although Publix Regional Contact Jared Glover says the grocery giant still has plans to join the the Summers Corner community, he admitted there wasn’t a construction timeline for the property.

Upon further investigation, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the reason the Publix hadn’t been built was because Publix’s engineering consultant had indicated the project was on hold.

DHEC says that since there are wetlands on the vacant site, they issued a Coastal Zone Consistency in March 2020. However they also say the building’s plans didn’t have a proposed impact on the wildlife.

DHEC adds that their stormwater staff sent technical review comments about Publix’s stormwater application to the developer in March of last year. They say they never received a response on that document.

Dorchester County spokesman Craig Lloyd says the land was cleared a couple of years ago and crews began compacting the soil to make the site pad ready, but no further work has been done since then.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
Tanner said the students were sent home to avoid a large group of students congregating...
Students without schedules at Berkeley High School sent home
A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.
Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who sustained injuries...
Three students injured, one person in custody in Orangeburg Co. high school shooting

Latest News

Apple said the King Street location closed on Wednesday and will stay closed until Monday...
Downtown Charleston Apple store closed due to employees exposure to COVID-19
Anyone looking to run for mayor on James Island in 2023 can expect a bigger salary. On...
James Island town council passes salary increase for next mayor
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston Apple store closed due to employees exposure to COVID-19
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston Apple store closed due to employees exposure to COVID-19
VIDEO: James Island town council passes salary increase for next mayor
VIDEO: James Island town council passes salary increase for next mayor