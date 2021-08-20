SC Lottery
SC unemployment rate falls slightly from June as 3,600 return to work

SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the growth in employment continues to demonstrate the state’s recovery and progress.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State employment officials say South Carolina’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for July fell two tenths of a point from June.

The Department of Employment and Workforce reported the July unemployment rate as 4.3%, down from June’s 4.5%.

Seasonal adjustment removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern, such as tourist-related hiring and school closings over the summer.

SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the growth in employment continues to demonstrate the state’s recovery and progress.

“Total employment now tops the pre-pandemic level of February 2020. 2,299,509 individuals were working in the state of South Carolina in July. That is 10,217 more individuals working than in June of this year. It is also 168 more than in February of 2020. Consequently, the state’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.5% in June to 4.3% in July, well below the national unemployment rate of 5.4% and below the 5.0% benchmark that has historically been defined as ‘full employment.’ In fact, South Carolina has been at or under full employment for the last four months,”

Data released by SCDEW Friday morning, based on a monthly survey of households, estimated the number of South Carolinians working increased “significantly” to 2.2 million, an increase of 10,217 over the June 2021 estimate and an increase of 55,704 over the July 2020 estimate.

Unemployment data released Friday states the number of people unemployed in the state dropped 3,603 since June to a total of 103,464.

“Employers are full speed ahead with recovery as well. Hiring has picked back up in the Leisure and Hospitality industry which was the hardest hit by the pandemic. Having experienced a 46% loss in jobs at the height of the pandemic, Leisure and Hospitality has rebounded and is now only 10% behind where they were in February of 2020,” Ellzey said.

Ellzey says that although numbers are looking up, job seekers not receiving benefits should visit a local SC Works center.

“Even with these exciting employment numbers, there are still tens of thousands of job opportunities for people still looking for work. Each week our agency sends emails and texts to claimants matching their skills and work experience with open positions for which they are qualified in their area. To demonstrate the demand in the business community, in July, our agency sent 495,141 job matching emails and 40,561 texts to those receiving unemployment insurance.” Ellzey said.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered SCDEW to end the payout of federal benefits at the end of June, a move designed to address the state’s labor shortage and get more workers back on the job.

The national unemployment decreased to 5.4% in July from 5.9% in June.

