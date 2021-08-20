SC Lottery
Three children at MUSC Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit with COVID

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC officials said as of Thursday they have had three children in the Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit with COVID.

According to health officials, at some point, all three children were on a ventilator.

With the highly contagious delta variant spreading across the U.S., children are filling hospital intensive care beds instead of classrooms in record numbers, more even than at the height of the pandemic, according to a report by the Associated Press.

“Many are too young to get the vaccine, which is available only to those 12 and over,” the AP reported.

