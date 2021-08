CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry high school football games have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Goose Creek at Oceanside has been cancelled due to contact tracing at Goose Creek.

Baptist Hill at North Charleston has also been called off due to COVID-19 protocols in North Charleston.

