SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley Animal Center hosting adoption event Saturday

The Berkeley Animal Center is hosting a 'Back to School Adoption Event' Saturday in Moncks...
The Berkeley Animal Center is hosting a 'Back to School Adoption Event' Saturday in Moncks Corner.(Live 5)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Animal Center says it’s hosting a Back to School Adoption Event in Moncks Corner.

The event comes as animal shelters across South Carolina declare a state of emergency as they reach capacity.

Officials with the animal shelter say the event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at their new facility on Berkeley Drive.

That’s on 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner, right off of Highway 52.

Organizers say there will be dozens of lovable dogs, cats, and kittens for people to meet.

They say they’ve also reduced their adoption fees, so now is the perfect time to find a new best friend.

For more information about adoptions, visit the Berkeley Animal Center’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.
Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
New court documents filed Wednesday revealed why Connor Cook told attorneys the Murdaughs and...
Revealing deposition claims Alex Murdaugh told man to keep quiet about who was driving boat before deadly crash
High School Football
Two Lowcountry high school football games cancelled due to COVID-19

Latest News

CofC President Andrew Hsu said that while social distancing isn’t required, face masks are...
College of Charleston starts off school year with COVID-19 protocols
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: College of Charleston starts off school year with COVID-19 protocols
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry doctors warn Delta variant is affecting younger people
Two doctors in the Tri-County area said a majority of their COVID-19 patients are younger and...
Lowcountry doctors warn Delta variant is affecting younger people