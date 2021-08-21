Berkeley Animal Center hosting adoption event Saturday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Animal Center says it’s hosting a Back to School Adoption Event in Moncks Corner.

The event comes as animal shelters across South Carolina declare a state of emergency as they reach capacity.

Officials with the animal shelter say the event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at their new facility on Berkeley Drive.

That’s on 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner, right off of Highway 52.

Organizers say there will be dozens of lovable dogs, cats, and kittens for people to meet.

They say they’ve also reduced their adoption fees, so now is the perfect time to find a new best friend.

For more information about adoptions, visit the Berkeley Animal Center’s website.

