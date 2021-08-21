SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday morning.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand said a body was found inside a vehicle submerged in a pond.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the vehicle was found at around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Robert Grissom Parkway near Cole Street.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler later identified the victim as 31-year-old Najibullo Shermatov, of Myrtle Beach. No cause of death was immediately determined.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

No further details were immediately provided and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue were also on scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.
Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville
According to health officials, at some point, all three children were on a ventilator during...
Three children at MUSC Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit with COVID have been released
High School Football
Two Lowcountry high school football games cancelled due to COVID-19

Latest News

The Burton Fire District says two people and a kitten are recovering from a fire at a home.
Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion, shooting and arson in Burton
.
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Williamsburg Co.
Dozens of families got some free school supplies Saturday as part of an annual giveaway hosted...
Families stop by school supplies giveaway on James Island
Folks facing food insecurity got the chance to enjoy a free farmers market experience Saturday...
Dozens turn out for food distribution event in North Charleston