Deputies ask public for help finding woman in Georgetown County

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find a woman.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman.

They say they’re seeking information about Jessica Diane Hewitt.

Deputies say she used to live at 110 Cove Lane in Georgetown.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Lt. Ben Marlow at 843-546-5101.

Officials say it’s in reference to several active arrest warrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

