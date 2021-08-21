Dozens turn out for food distribution event in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Folks facing food insecurity got the chance to enjoy a free farmers market experience Saturday morning.

Dozens of people came out to North Charleston High School where Park Circle Cares, a local nonprofit, offered canned goods, frozen meat and loads of fruits and vegetables.

Officials with Park Circle Cares said they gave around about 10,000 pounds of food at the event.

“We emphasize fresh, healthy produce and we get it to the Lowcountry Food Bank and we give it to the areas that struggle with food insecurity,” said Joe Schmitt, the Communications Director of Park Circle Cares. “Typically we feed between 200 and 300 families a month.”

Organizers said they plan to have another food distribution event next month, too.

