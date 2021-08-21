Families stop by school supplies giveaway on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of families got some free school supplies Saturday as part of an annual giveaway hosted by Charleston County School Board Chair Reverend Dr. Eric Mack.

According to Reverend Dr. Mack, they gave away rulers, notebooks, folders and more.

He told Live 5 he feels it is important to help make sure kids are prepared for the school year that just kicked off, especially with the challenges of the pandemic.

“We’re hoping they understand that we’re supporting them by supplying these supplies, with hopes they’ll have a successful school year, to know that we are supporting them, we’re with them and we’re behind them,” he says. “By doing this, we’re encouraging them to do well in school and to make sure they have a successful year.”

Reverend Dr. Mack says DHEC was also on site administering COVID vaccines.

