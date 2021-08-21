Henri to bring waves, rip currents to the beaches this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Henri made its northerly turn early this morning, its closest approach 400 miles offshore of Charleston. While the system is hundreds of miles offshore, rip currents and higher than normal waves will occur along the South Carolina Coast this weekend. Use caution if you plan on going in the water. With Henri passing 400 miles offshore, no other impacts are expected. That means typical summertime weather this weekend with highs near 90 degrees each day with showers and storms. We’ll start out dry and sunny today but scattered storms will be on the increase by the afternoon. Another round of scattered storms are expected on Sunday. Be ready to head indoors if any storms develop near you over the weekend! Showers and storms continue into next week with highs near 90 degrees.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Henri is moving slowly to the north and has made its closest approach to Charleston (roughly 400 miles offshore). The system has winds of 70 mph and is expected to become a hurricane today. The system will make landfall over New England/ Long Island Sunday as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane and meander around that area into early next week. The last time a Hurricane made landfall in New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. Dangerous storm surge and rainfall amounts over 5 inches are likely for the Connecticut River Valley. Flash flooding will likely be widespread in that area.

Hurricane Grace made landfall as a major hurricane (Category 3) this morning over Mexico and poses no threat to the United States.

A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic has a low chance of development into early next week (20%) as it moves northwest around 5-10 mph. At this time this system posses no threat to the United States.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 75.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 75.

