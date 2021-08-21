Lowcountry doctors warn Delta variant is affecting younger people

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Doctors from Trident and Roper St. Francis are urging younger people to get vaccinated as the Delta variant surges.

Dr. Mitchell Siegan, the Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Acute Care for Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said the third wave of the pandemic is much different than the previous two because a younger subset of patients are being hospitalized.

Siegan said the Delta variant is impacting younger people at the same rate as the previous surges, but they are getting sicker now. He said a majority of Roper’s current COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

“On the hospital side, 86% of the patients across our organization today that are inpatients are unvaccinated patients with COVID. Fifty-seven percent of those patients are actually under the age of 50,” Siegan explained.

He also said he believes 60% of their current patients would not be in the hospital right now had they been vaccinated.

“At this point, I would say almost every single patient who ends up on the in-patient side, that’s unvaccinated, expresses sincere desire that they had only gone out and got that vaccine,” Siegan said. According to Siegan, the mortality rates are about the same as the previous two surges.

When it comes to who is being hospitalized with COVID-19, it’s a similar situation at Trident Health.

Dr. Lee Biggs, the Chief Medical Officer for Trident Health, said last year at this time, older people and people of color were mostly affected by the pandemic.

He said with the Delta variant, that has changed.

“Fast forward to now, and what we’re seeing today is this is a pandemic or epidemic of younger individuals that are unvaccinated and are disproportionately white,” Biggs explained.

Biggs said on Friday, 88% of Trident’s 109 COVID patients were unvaccinated and younger.

When asked about the deaths at Trident compared to last year, Biggs described them as “shocking.”

“In the last two weeks we’ve had a 22-year-old, a 24-year-old, a 26-year-old and a 28-year-old die from COVID, which a year ago or even six months ago was absolutely unheard of,” Biggs said.

Trident officials said they passed last year’s peak of COVID patients last week. They predict they will have around 150-175 patients a week from now.

When it comes to overcrowding in hospitals, Siegan said all of the emergency departments in the Tri-County area are overrun with COVID and non-COVID patients.

“The COVID patients are absolutely burdening and straining the entirety of the healthcare system. Not only at Roper St. Francis, but across the Tri-County area,” Siegan said.

He wants people to know Roper St. Francis will continue elective surgeries on an out-patient basis. Urgent and emergent surgeries will continue as well.

As for COVID-19 breakthrough cases among the vaccinated, both doctors say they mostly occurring in patients that are older.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.