Orangeburg Co. students choosing masks, heeding public health recommendations

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A majority of the students and staff are heeding public health recommendations to wear masks indoors in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County School District is reporting (from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20) 17 students and 11 employees who are COVID-19 positive. 408 are in quarantine.

Orangeburg County School District’s Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster visited 12 schools on Monday and was proud so many parents, guardians, and students made the decision to wear masks.

“At one of the first schools I visited, I noticed that only one student in the whole school wasn’t wearing a mask,” said Dr. Foster. “In many of our schools, all staff and students are electing to wear a mask. While we currently are not able to require masks, it is strongly encouraged to help keep potential exposures down, especially during this major spike in COVID-19 cases around the state and nation. I am proud of these individuals for taking the extra safety precaution to keep themselves and others around them safe.”

This comes as legislation prevents South Carolina public schools from requiring students or employees to wear masks inside of the buildings.

Even those who are vaccinated are currently being encouraged to wear a mask while indoors.

