Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students injured in shooting released from hospital

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who were injured in a shooting at the school have been released from the hospital, according to school officials.

On Friday evening, the Orangeburg County School District along with the high school sent a letter to parents giving an update on the Wednesday afternoon shooting that took place at a rear parking lot of the campus during afternoon dismissal and led to the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect who was arrested on campus.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said it was not clear if the suspect is a student at the school, but he faces three counts of assault and battery with intent in connection with the shooting. The students injured in the shooting reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and are recovering Friday night.

In addition, to the update on the status of the students, school officials announced that the school will have enhanced security protocols beginning on Monday, Aug. 23 which will remain in place through the remainder of the school year.

One of those protocols involves all students being cleared through metal detectors when they enter the school along with “thorough” bag checks. The school will also be provided with clear bookbags which students will be required to have.

Law enforcement will also be on campus to provide additional presence at the school, also private security officers have been added and will remain at the school throughout the day.

The district also announced that the bell schedule for the school has been adjusted with school beginning at 8:55 a.m. and students arriving no earlier than 8:15 a.m., with school ending at 3:55 p.m.

“The schedule was adjusted to align with the time school buses reach O-W’s campus in the afternoons and will ensure students at our District’s largest high school transition from their fourth period class directly to available transportation,” district officials said. “Doing so means less idle time on campus for large numbers of students and greater supervision at the close of O-W’s instructional day.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.