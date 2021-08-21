SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports early-morning minor earthquake in Centerville

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is reporting a minor earthquake Saturday...
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is reporting a minor earthquake Saturday morning in the Centerville area.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is reporting a minor earthquake Saturday morning in the Centerville area.

That’s south of Summerville and Ladson.

The SCEMD says a low-magnitude 1.75 earthquake was reported in the area at 6:02 a.m. Saturday.

They say the data comes from the United States Geological Survey.

If you believe you felt the earthquake, you can report your experience here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.
Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
High School Football
Two Lowcountry high school football games cancelled due to COVID-19
Friday Night Football
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 0 Coverage

Latest News

Dozens of families got some free school supplies Saturday as part of an annual giveaway hosted...
Families stop by school supplies giveaway on James Island
Folks facing food insecurity got the chance to enjoy a free farmers market experience Saturday...
Dozens turn out for food distribution event in North Charleston
The Georgetown Police Department says they’ve arrested a man for stabbing his father in...
Georgetown man arrested, accused of stabbing father multiple times
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a man they’ve been looking for was found...
Deputies: Man found, arrested for sexually assaulting minor