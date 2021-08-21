SC reports early-morning minor earthquake in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is reporting a minor earthquake Saturday morning in the Centerville area.

That’s south of Summerville and Ladson.

The SCEMD says a low-magnitude 1.75 earthquake was reported in the area at 6:02 a.m. Saturday.

They say the data comes from the United States Geological Survey.

If you believe you felt the earthquake, you can report your experience here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

