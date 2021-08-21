SC Lottery
Second-longest serving SC death row inmate dies following hospitalization, officials say

Donald Allen Jones, 60, died from a stroke and an autopsy will be performed, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said. Jones has been hospitalized since Wednesday.(S.C. Department of Corrections)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s second-longest serving death row inmate died on Saturday at a hospital, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Donald Allen Jones, 60, died from a stroke and an autopsy will be performed, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said. Jones has been hospitalized since Wednesday.

Authorities say Jones is the second-longest serving resident of South Carolina’s death row, having lived there since 1984.

Jones was sentenced to death after being convicted of murder, criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, larceny from an automobile and larceny-housebreaking in the 1983 Lancaster County shooting death of Ned Plyler.

