Troopers investigating deadly crash in Williamsburg Co.
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Williamsburg County Friday night.
Troopers say it happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Sec 221 near Jonah Drive.
Sec 221 is also known as Blakely Road.
Investigators say an SUV was heading south when the driver ran off the road, hit a ditch, then hit a tree.
They say the SUV then flipped over, throwing the driver from the vehicle.
Troopers say the driver died as a result of the fatal injuries from the collision.
They say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
