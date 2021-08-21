SC Lottery
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Williamsburg Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Williamsburg County Friday night.

Troopers say it happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Sec 221 near Jonah Drive.

Sec 221 is also known as Blakely Road.

Investigators say an SUV was heading south when the driver ran off the road, hit a ditch, then hit a tree.

They say the SUV then flipped over, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

Troopers say the driver died as a result of the fatal injuries from the collision.

They say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

