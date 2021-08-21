SC Lottery
Two people, one kitten rescued in Burton fire

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says two people and a kitten are recovering from a fire at a home.

They say crews responded to a reported house fire on Milledge Village Road just past 10 p.m. Friday night.

That’s near Broad River Boulevard.

When they arrived on scene, crews say smoke and flames were coming from a single wide mobile home.

Officials say Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive and helped a man escape from a window.

They say firefighters then brought the fire under control.

While searching the mobile home, crews say they found and removed a kitten from the home.

They say the kitten was breathing, but was unconscious and not responding. They then applied oxygen to the feline.

They say after several minutes, the kitten gained consciousness and began to move.

The kitten was then taken to a local veterinarian, according to officials.

Burton Fire officials say two adults were treated and taken by EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Burton fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

