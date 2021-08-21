SC Lottery
‘We’re just proof of that’: Camden Military Academy boasts strong coronavirus precautions; reports zero COVID-19 cases

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - In Kershaw County, an area once known as a COVID-19 hotspot, one school says it hasn’t been infiltrated by the virus. Camden Military Academy, a boarding school for boys in grades 7 through 12, reports no positive COVID cases since the pandemic began.

Headmaster Col. Eric Boland says weekly COVID-19 meetings and daily briefings with health experts allowed him to come up with the best safety plan for his school.

“So, I was always ahead of the curve here,” said Boland.

He created a five-step plan, something that’s remained consistent during the past 18 months, but flexible enough to change as the virus lingers.

“God number one. Masks number two. Screening number three – testing. Common sense number four. And social distancing number five,” said Boland.

Camden Military Academy is operating with a mask mandate, along with regular on-site rapid testing of students and staff, sanitizing, quarantining when needed, and limited off-campus activities. Boland says it wouldn’t be nearly as easy without the cooperation of students and staff.

“I think if this is what we have to do to slow the spread of COVID, then it’s a necessity,” said senior Mark McGregor.

Boland says keeping operations as normal as possible is important, and that includes having in-person learning. Weekend breaks have been suspended, and when students come back from longer school breaks, they’re required to test negative for COVID-19 before returning.

The school also lowered enrollment to free up beds in case students or faculty needed to quarantine.

“Once we kept the virus out, we had to keep it from coming in from a secondary source, so we closed our campus,” said Boland.

Boland aimed to keep activities going. Weekend trips home were canceled for students, but certain group activities continued with precautions.

“For example, we’d rent out a local paintball field where there’d be no interaction with anybody else,” said Boland. “With the movie theatre downtown, she would open up just for us and we would always go in the night they had sanitized the theatre for the weekend.”

Boland says seeing other schools struggle with rising COVID-19 cases isn’t easy.

“It’s disheartening, it really is,” said Boland. “A mask will not make the virus go away—it’ll make the spread of the virus go away, and we’re just proof of that.”

Camden Military Academy reports no flu cases last fall, either, and school leaders say that’s also thanks to masking up.

