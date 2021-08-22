Berkeley Electric warns of potential scam calls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley Electric Cooperative is warning customers about potential scam callers.

Officials say scammers are using fake caller id numbers to pretend they are calling from the electric company threatening to disconnect power unless an immediate payment is made.

Berkeley Electric says they do not accept live payments over the phone and that they do not disconnect accounts during the weekend.

Officials say if a customer receives a phone call demanding payment to hang up and contact their local distict office with any questions.

