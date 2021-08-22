Crash closes Ashley River Road at St. Andrews Blvd

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash on Ashley River Road at St. Andrews Boulevard has closed the roadway due to a fallen utility pole supporting the traffic signal.

Officers are asking motorists to find alternative routes around the intersection.

Authorities say there were no injuries.

Highway 61 at Highway 171 is closed to motorists due to a single vehicle collision that took out a utility pole that supports the traffic signals. Motorists are to find alternate routes around the intersection until further notice. There are no injuries.#chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.