Crash closes Ashley River Road at St. Andrews Blvd
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash on Ashley River Road at St. Andrews Boulevard has closed the roadway due to a fallen utility pole supporting the traffic signal.
Officers are asking motorists to find alternative routes around the intersection.
Authorities say there were no injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
