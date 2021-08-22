Crews respond to shed fire on Woodland Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the St. Andrews Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Saturday night.

The fire marshal says the fire was a small shed fire and no other structures were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

Heavy smoke was reported in the area.

HAPPENING NOW: Firefighters are clearing the scene of a small shed fire on Woodland Road in West Ashley. The fire marshal tells me no one was hurt and no other structures were damaged.



STORY: https://t.co/Y8VuqJohpo @Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/647Cvp7p4N — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) August 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.