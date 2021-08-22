Crews respond to shed fire on Woodland Road
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the St. Andrews Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Saturday night.
The fire marshal says the fire was a small shed fire and no other structures were damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.
Heavy smoke was reported in the area.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.