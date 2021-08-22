SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews respond to shed fire on Woodland Road

Crews with the St. Andrews Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Saturday...
Crews with the St. Andrews Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Saturday night.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the St. Andrews Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Saturday night.

The fire marshal says the fire was a small shed fire and no other structures were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

Heavy smoke was reported in the area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.
Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville
According to health officials, at some point, all three children were on a ventilator during...
Three children at MUSC Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit with COVID have been released
Friday Night Football
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 0 Coverage

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Electric warns of potential scam calls
Protesters rallied on the bridge over Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant Saturday evening in the...
Latest mask mandate protest in Lowcountry draws nearly three dozen people
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Latest mask mandate protest in Lowcountry draws nearly three dozen people
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash closes Ashley River Road at St. Andrews Blvd
The Charleston Police Department says a crash on Ashley River Road at St. Andrews Boulevard has...
Crash closes Ashley River Road at St. Andrews Blvd