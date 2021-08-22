Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A Philadelphia delivery driver is in a coma after police say a group of teens brutally beat him as he tried to make a delivery. His wife is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.

Christine Torrisi-Lean married the love of her life, Zach Lean, on May 22nd. Her wedding vows are now words she hopes pulls her husband out of a coma.

“He looks so much like when I see him sleeping, just looked like he was about to open his eyes,” Torrisi-Lean said. “Just to really get justice for him. He is such a spectacular person. Every single person who knows him loves him.”

Zach Lean's wife, Christine Torrisi-Lean, has been reading her wedding vows to her comatose husband, hoping it’s what will bring him back. The two were married May 22nd. (Source: Family photos, KYW via CNN)

Lean was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening, where he underwent brain surgery after police say he was attacked by a group of teenage boys on bikes while delivering groceries for Shipt.

A police report says he was driving down a Philadelphia street when he stopped his car in front of the teens. One of them began punching him until he fell to the ground. Police say he hit his head on the sidewalk and had a seizure before he briefly lost consciousness.

“There’s a surveillance video of him on the ground with these guys around him. It seems as though he was just sucker-punched, cracked the back of his skull and then, huge amounts of swelling,” Torrisi-Lean said.

Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained when police say he was attacked by a group of teenage boys on bikes. (Source: Family photos, KYW via CNN)

Not knowing her husband’s fate, Torrisi-Lean is hopeful he will come home where she can make good on her vows, including her promise to love him despite life’s challenges.

“Most importantly, I promise to try to make you laugh every day, to help you up when you fall and to love you through each and every season of our life,” she read.

A GoFundMe set up to help with Lean’s medical expenses has raised nearly $50,000.

While there is surveillance video of the attack, Philadelphia Police are asking the public to come forward with any information about the suspects. Witnesses can remain anonymous by calling or texting (215) 686-8477.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.