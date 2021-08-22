SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Donald Trump addresses thousands at rally in Cullman

Line at Trump Rally in Cullman
Line at Trump Rally in Cullman(Jeffery Foster WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Cullman.

The Save America rally was held at York Family Farms on County Road 469 in Cullman on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Thousands of people attended the event.

Speakers included Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt (R), U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R), and U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R).

Governor Kay Ivey welcomed President Trump back to Alabama.

“The Trump Administration and the Ivey Administration worked hand in hand to deliver results to the people of Alabama. I was honored and thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Sweet Home Alabama today,” said Governor Ivey. “His America First Agenda is something that we believe in firmly here in Alabama. It was great to have President Trump in Cullman, and I remain committed to carrying out his agenda of supporting small businesses, creating more jobs here at home, keeping business here in Alabama and America and much more in the years to come.”

Governor Kay Ivey Welcomes Fmr. President Trump to Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey Welcomes Fmr. President Trump to Alabama(Kay Ivey Press)

During his speech the former president suggested that people get vaccinated, but added that it should be a personal choice.

“You know what, I believe totally in your freedoms. You have to do what you have to do. But, I recommend taking the vaccine! I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines,” He said to the crowd.

President Trump also criticized the Biden Administration’s handling of Afghanistan, saying that the withdrawal of American troops “Will go down in history as one of the greatest military defeats of all time.”

You can listen to the entire speech on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
Officials say the requirement begins on Wednesday, Aug. 25 and involves all guests over the age...
South Carolina Aquarium requiring visitors to wear masks
The Charleston Music Hall will require fans to either be fully vaccinated or to provide a...
Charleston Music Hall to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
Students and teachers have entered the second week of school in the Lowcountry and masks are...
Community members gather for protest in support of masks at Berkeley Co. schools
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week