Flash flood watch issued for portions of the Lowcountry until 10 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of the Lowcountry until 10 p.m.

The watch affects Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton and Tidal Berkeley.

Meteorologists say widespread showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact much the Charleston Tri-County area and Colleton County this evening.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts in excess of 5 inches could fall, possibly in less than 2 hours,” NWS officials said. “This combined with wet soils from recent heavy rains could result in areas of flash flooding.”

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the highlighted areas through 10 PM as heavy rain is expected through the evening. 1-3" of rain could fall with locally higher amounts, which may lead to flooding. Be safe! #chswx pic.twitter.com/cM3Zo2RaXZ — Stephanie (@stephaniesinewx) August 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.