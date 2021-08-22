Flash flood watch issued for portions of the Lowcountry until 10 p.m.
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of the Lowcountry until 10 p.m.
The watch affects Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton and Tidal Berkeley.
Meteorologists say widespread showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact much the Charleston Tri-County area and Colleton County this evening.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts in excess of 5 inches could fall, possibly in less than 2 hours,” NWS officials said. “This combined with wet soils from recent heavy rains could result in areas of flash flooding.”
