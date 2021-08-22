SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgia officers to learn to draw blood for DUI cases

(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - State officials say a new grant will be used to provide training for Georgia law enforcement officers to draw blood from drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says it has received an impaired driving grant of about $44,000 that it plans to use to establish a phlebotomy program.

The agency says it will be used to train state and local officers and to buy equipment for the certified officers to use to draw blood.

The agency says that training officers to draw blood will help in the prosecution of DUI cases because it will provide critical toxicology evidence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

Traffic on Highway 41 near the intersection of US 17
County considers Highway 41 expansion project
Berkeley County School District officials say the Berkeley High School football teams are under...
Berkeley High School football team in quarantine
Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child...
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old boy
MUSC Health says 81% of people being treated at the hospital system for COVID-19 are...
MUSC treating 63 COVID patients; 7 are children, hospital says
Afghan evacuees depart a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Planes from Joint Base Charleston assisting in Afghanistan evacuations