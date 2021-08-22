SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes,...
FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency says the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189. The agency said Sunday that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug. 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding, but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points.

Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is reporting a minor earthquake Saturday...
SC reports early-morning minor earthquake in Centerville
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman.
Deputies ask public for help finding woman in Georgetown County
The Georgetown Police Department says they’ve arrested a man for stabbing his father in...
Georgetown man arrested, accused of stabbing father multiple times
Donald Allen Jones, 60, died from a stroke and an autopsy will be performed, Richland County...
Second-longest serving SC death row inmate dies following hospitalization

Latest News

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing
Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern...
Henri heads Northeast as millions gird for winds, flooding
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal Burke off ventilator, still hospitalized with COVID
Shelter asks for help finding puppies stolen from Cottageville
Shelter asks for help finding puppies stolen from Cottageville