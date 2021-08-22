Latest mask mandate protest in Lowcountry draws nearly three dozen people

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Protesters rallied on the bridge over Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant Saturday evening in the latest protest across the Lowcountry over mask and vaccine mandates.

The protests come days after the Charleston County School Board voted to implement a mask mandate less than two days before classes began. The city of Charleston and Charleston County have also re-implemented mask mandates in government buildings, citing the latest rise in COVID-19 cases.

Despite the rain and thunderstorms, Saturday’s protest drew around three dozen people, some wearing Proud Boys clothing.

Summerville resident Trish Lazarin was one of the protesters. She said she showed up to stand up for her Constitutional rights, medical autonomy and to hold elected officials accountable.

“Ordinarily, conservatives folks are… you leave me alone, I leave you alone, but I think they’re learning that they need to actually stand up and speak instead of stay comfy on their couches,” she said.

While most of the protests in recent days have been opposing mask mandates, a group of parents in Berkeley County is planning to rally early next week to call on the school district to require masks.

“The anti-mask group, they were forcing their opinions, going to the school board meetings and doing these protests to let their voices be heard, so I think it’s time that the parents that (are) for the masks being in school, I think it’s time for us to step up and do what we need to do to show the school board district that there’s a set of parents that want the masks in schools,” Randy Smalls, one of the organizers, said.

Smalls, who has two children in the district, said even if masks don’t completely stop the spread of COVID-19, it’s worth the mandate if it keeps fewer people from getting sick.

“It’s not just about our kids, it’s about every child that enters the doors in Berkeley County, throughout the state of South Carolina and throughout the world,” he said.

Lazarin, though, disagrees.

“It’s not good enough. There’s so much data out there for how it impacts children in particular,” she said.

