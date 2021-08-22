One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of someone firing a gun at a Summerville neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Chandler Drive and located the suspect who went into his home.

A report states the person eventually came out of his home and was placed under arrest.

Currently, authorities said no individuals or property suffered damage from the gunfire. Officers are on the scene investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.