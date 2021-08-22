Prayer vigil to be held for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School after shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A cross-section of the Orangeburg faith community is planning to hold a prayer vigil for the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School community after a shooting last Wednesday.

Organizers say the community will gather at Bruin Stadium on the high school’s campus at 5 p.m. Sunday.

They say it’s to give them a chance to heal before students, educators and staff return to school Monday morning.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School has been closed to students since releasing them after the incident Wednesday.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says three students were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

School officials say the three students have since been released from the hospital.

Officials with the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School initially said that incident stemmed from a drive by shooting, however Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says further investigation showed it was an “isolated incident” that happened at a parking lot at the rear of the school campus.

Deputies say they arrested a 14 year old suspect on campus, who now faces three counts of assault and battery with intent.

Ravenell said he was speaking with the solicitor’s office to see if the juvenile should be tried as an adult in the case.

He says it is not clear at this point if the suspect was a student at the school.

The Orangeburg faith community is encouraging local churches to take a moment during their services Sunday morning to pray for the shooting victims and their families, all of those who might be dealing with the emotional fallout from the incident, and the teen suspect and his family.

Organizers ask prayer vigil attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School is located at 601 Bruin Drive in Orangeburg.

