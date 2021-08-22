SC Red Cross volunteers to help with Hurricane Henri disaster relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross of South Carolina says they’re deploying disaster workers to the northeast coast to help with disaster relief efforts from Hurricane Henri.

The hurricane is anticipated to impact areas of southern New England and eastern Long Island on Sunday and Monday.

Experts say it could carry strong winds and flooding from heavy rain and a high storm surge.

The Red Cross says two volunteers are flying out Sunday morning, and the organization could send more within the coming days.

They say they’re prepared to open hurricane evacuation shelters if requested, and provide aid after Henri passes if needed.

For more information or to contribute to disaster relief efforts, the American Red Cross has more information on their website.

