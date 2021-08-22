Scattered showers and storms could impact outdoor plans today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered storms will once again form today as energy higher up in the atmosphere helps spark off development, mostly in the early afternoon. Any storm could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. This could lead to localized flooding, especially for areas that received several inches of rain over the past few days. Activity will become more isolated this evening. With more clouds and the activity, highs for most spots will be in the mid 80s. Scattered storms remain in the forecast on Monday, not as widespread as what we saw this weekend though. A more typical sea-breeze storm regime will return for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: As of 2:00 this morning, Hurricane Henri and is moving to the north at 21 mph with winds of 75 mph. The system is roughly 175 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island. Henri is expected to make landfall this afternoon over Rhode Island or Connecticut and linger across New England into early next week. Dangerous storm surge and rainfall amounts over 5 inches are likely for parts of the Mid Atlantic and New England. Flash flooding will likely be widespread in that area.

A disorganized area of showers over the Central Atlantic has a low chance of development next week (10%) as it moves northwest around 10-15 mph. At this time this system posses no threat to the United States.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Times of Sun and Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Times of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

FRIDAY: A Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 75.

