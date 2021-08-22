SCDOT: All lanes of I-26 back open after crash in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes are back open after a crash on I-26 in Orangeburg County.

SCDOT says it happened in the Bowman area between Orangeburg and Ridgeville.

Officials report all lanes were blocked since the crash just after 6:30 Sunday morning, until about 1:14 p.m.

They say all eastbound traffic was detoured at Exit 165 heading to Vance Rd.

SCDOT’s traffic map shows I-26 traffic was backed up for about 5 miles around the crash.

Live 5 News reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

