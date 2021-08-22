SCDOT: All lanes of I-26 back open after crash in Orangeburg Co.
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes are back open after a crash on I-26 in Orangeburg County.
SCDOT says it happened in the Bowman area between Orangeburg and Ridgeville.
Officials report all lanes were blocked since the crash just after 6:30 Sunday morning, until about 1:14 p.m.
They say all eastbound traffic was detoured at Exit 165 heading to Vance Rd.
SCDOT’s traffic map shows I-26 traffic was backed up for about 5 miles around the crash.
