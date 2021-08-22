SC Lottery
Shelter asks for help finding puppies stolen from Cottageville(Lakeside Animal Rescue)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Lakeside Animal Rescue is asking for help to find two foster puppies stolen along with a running car.

They say Winnie and Luna were left in a running car by their foster, and her car with stolen with the puppies inside.

They were stolen outside of Brick Oven Pizzeria on Cottageville Highway, according to the shelter.

They say the car is a red 2007 VW convertible EOS.

The shelter says a police report has been filed and they’re afraid the puppies are in grave danger.

They say all shelters in the Lowcountry have been notified about the missing puppies.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Lakeside Animal Rescue at lakesideanimalrescue@gmail.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

