SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

9-year-old killed in vehicle crash on College Park Road

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Silas Wicht of Summerville died in a single car crash...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Silas Wicht of Summerville died in a single car crash at 9 p.m. on Aug. 17 on 1165 College Park Road.(Live 5)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 9-year-old died in a crash that happened in Summerville last week.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Silas Wicht of Summerville died in a single car crash at 9 p.m. on Aug. 17 on 1165 College Park Road.

Officials with the Highway Patrol said the crash involved a 2008 Dodge Charger that drove off the road and struck a utility pole. The passenger died in the crash, according to troopers.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is expected to lay out plans for how it will spend $163...
Charleston County School Board meets on ESSER III funding
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
On Monday, investigators released pictures of a dark colored, 4-door sedan that they say was...
Police searching for vehicle, suspect involved in Goose Creek killing