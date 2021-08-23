9-year-old killed in vehicle crash on College Park Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 9-year-old died in a crash that happened in Summerville last week.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Silas Wicht of Summerville died in a single car crash at 9 p.m. on Aug. 17 on 1165 College Park Road.

Officials with the Highway Patrol said the crash involved a 2008 Dodge Charger that drove off the road and struck a utility pole. The passenger died in the crash, according to troopers.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.