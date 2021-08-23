Beaufort County School Board expected to discuss mask mandate

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County School Board’s agenda for Monday night’s meeting includes legal advice on a possible mask mandate.

Board members will likely learn the district’s options as a temporary law passed with the state’s budget, a proviso, that bans school districts from enacting mandates remains in effect.

“No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities,” Proviso 1.108 states.

Despite the proviso, several state school districts, including Charleston County’s, have a mask mandate in place.

