SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort County School Board expected to discuss mask mandate

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County School Board’s agenda for Monday night’s meeting includes legal advice on a possible mask mandate.

Board members will likely learn the district’s options as a temporary law passed with the state’s budget, a proviso, that bans school districts from enacting mandates remains in effect.

“No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities,” Proviso 1.108 states.

Despite the proviso, several state school districts, including Charleston County’s, have a mask mandate in place.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
Malcolm Tyre Kinloch
Deputies ask public’s help finding man wanted for attempted murder
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 5,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases record in North Carolina
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Don’t fill up just yet: Gas prices dropping in SC