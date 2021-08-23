SC Lottery
Berkeley Preparatory Academy switches to ‘mobile classroom experience’

By Riley Bean
Aug. 23, 2021
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley Preparatory Academy says they are switching to mobile classroom experience starting Monday.

The public charter school began handing out packets for students Monday.

School officials released two videos on the school’s Facebook saying that teachers were testing positive for COVID and they felt bad they were having to switch to virtual learning plans.

The school said they would be learning virtually for the next two weeks and they would reassess if or if not they were going to continue virtual learning for longer.

