SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

In Northern California, where most of the blazes are burning, there are no red flag warnings for critical conditions Monday but state officials say fire danger will remain elevated through midweek.

Containment has increased to 40% at the Dixie Fire, which has burned more than 1,130 square miles in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades.

More than 1,200 buildings have burned.

Southwest of Lake Tahoe, the Caldor Fire has destroyed 447 buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter

Latest News

Charleston County School Board Chair Rev. Erick Mack said the district cannot punish students...
Charleston Co. school board chair says district can’t punish students who don’t wear masks
In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom,...
R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Herschel Walker registers in Georgia; run for Senate next?
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week