Changes to U-turn laws in Goose Creek under review

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes could be coming for U-Turn rules along St James Avenue in Goose Creek.

The changes come as construction is also taking place on a new, raised median along the same avenue.

South Carolina Department of Transportation Representative Pete Poore says the expected completion date for the new median on St James has been extended through Sept. 30.

Poore says the contract end date will likely be extended even further because of contractor scheduling, bad weather, utility conflicts and COVID-19 linked supply chain delays.

Goose Creek Police Department Chief LJ Roscoe says the goal of the project is to improve safety. She says the U-Turn rules will accomplish this goal is by requiring drivers to turn at a light.

Therefore, she says U-turns will be allowed at most of the intersections along St James Avenue.

The SCDOT says the only “No U-Turn” sign planned for St James Ave is at the Thomason Blvd intersection.

The police department says they recently noticed the current U-turn ordinance in the city was in conflict with state law. That law states that U-turns are legal at all intersections unless there’s a sign prohibiting it.

The Goose Creek law previously prohibited U-turns unless a sign specifically stated they were allowed.

A second and final reading will be held by City Council for the new ordinance to be in accordance with state law on Sept. 14th.

