SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. reopens renovated Johns Island Library

The Johns Island Library closed in August 2020 to undergo renovations as part of Charleston...
The Johns Island Library closed in August 2020 to undergo renovations as part of Charleston County’s $108.5 million ongoing project.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is inviting the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Johns Island Library.

The Johns Island Library closed in August 2020 to undergo renovations as part of Charleston County’s $108.5 million ongoing project.

Charleston County voters passed the the project by referendum in 2014 with the intent to build five new libraries. The referendum said the county would also renovate all existing branches, including the Johns Island Library.

“After being closed for over a year, we’re thrilled to show the community all of the exciting changes that have taken place at their branch,” Charleston County Public Library Executive Director Angela Craig said. “Johns Island and the surrounding area finally have access to a modern, state-of-the-art library, equipped with resources, services, and technology that extend well beyond books.”

Craig says the updates include new interior finishes, replacement of shelving, new furniture, technology upgrades, new designated children and teen areas and refreshed books and audiobooks.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday and library officials say it will be located at 3531 Maybank Highway.

Charleston County Public Library Associate Director of Communications Doug Reynolds says the Otranto Road Library was the first renovated branch to reopen. He says it opened Aug. 2.

Three other CCPL branches are currently closed for renovations. Reynolds says those branches are the Mt. Pleasant branch, Dorchester Road branch and the soon to reopen Hurd/St. Andrew’s branch.

Designs for the renovations were created by McMillan Pazdan Smith, and Reynolds says MB Kahn has been handling construction.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will include speakers from the library and Charleston County Government, as well as elected officials. Due to COVID-19, Reynolds says occupancy at the ceremony will be limited.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, Reynolds says patrons will have the opportunity to meet the branch staff, take pictures with CCPL’s mascot Owlbert, and more.

More information about this library branch and updates on the construction of the other facilities can be found on the public library’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood

Latest News

South Carolina Department of Transportation Representative Pete Poore says the expected...
Changes to U-turn laws in Goose Creek under review
The Professional FireFighters Association of South Carolina and the Isle of Palms Professional...
Firefighter groups want Isle of Palms fire chief position filled
Dorchester County officials say that the county will reinstate a mask requirement inside all...
Dorchester Co. requiring masks in all public buildings
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED