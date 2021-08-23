Charleston Co. reopens renovated Johns Island Library

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is inviting the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Johns Island Library.

The Johns Island Library closed in August 2020 to undergo renovations as part of Charleston County’s $108.5 million ongoing project.

Charleston County voters passed the the project by referendum in 2014 with the intent to build five new libraries. The referendum said the county would also renovate all existing branches, including the Johns Island Library.

“After being closed for over a year, we’re thrilled to show the community all of the exciting changes that have taken place at their branch,” Charleston County Public Library Executive Director Angela Craig said. “Johns Island and the surrounding area finally have access to a modern, state-of-the-art library, equipped with resources, services, and technology that extend well beyond books.”

Craig says the updates include new interior finishes, replacement of shelving, new furniture, technology upgrades, new designated children and teen areas and refreshed books and audiobooks.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday and library officials say it will be located at 3531 Maybank Highway.

Charleston County Public Library Associate Director of Communications Doug Reynolds says the Otranto Road Library was the first renovated branch to reopen. He says it opened Aug. 2.

Three other CCPL branches are currently closed for renovations. Reynolds says those branches are the Mt. Pleasant branch, Dorchester Road branch and the soon to reopen Hurd/St. Andrew’s branch.

Designs for the renovations were created by McMillan Pazdan Smith, and Reynolds says MB Kahn has been handling construction.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will include speakers from the library and Charleston County Government, as well as elected officials. Due to COVID-19, Reynolds says occupancy at the ceremony will be limited.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, Reynolds says patrons will have the opportunity to meet the branch staff, take pictures with CCPL’s mascot Owlbert, and more.

More information about this library branch and updates on the construction of the other facilities can be found on the public library’s website.

